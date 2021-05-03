Kuwaiti bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad - information ministry

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday.

The ban does not include people in age groups not eligible to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the Gulf state still stands, the statement said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)