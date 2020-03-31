Healthcare
March 31, 2020 / 11:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kuwaiti to offer stimulus to help key sectors of economy amid pandemic crisis

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s government has received cabinet approval for a stimulus package to support vital economic sectors amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement from the cabinet on Tuesday, a spokesman said the package is intended to help to small and medium enterprises by injecting necessary liquidity to meet their obligations.

The package includes offering soft long-term loans to the affected companies, the cabinet statement said.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Hagagy From Kuwait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below