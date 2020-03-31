Kuwaiti to offer stimulus to help key sectors of economy amid pandemic crisis

CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s government has received cabinet approval for a stimulus package to support vital economic sectors amid the coronavirus crisis.
In a statement from the cabinet on Tuesday, a spokesman said the package is intended to help to small and medium enterprises by injecting necessary liquidity to meet their obligations.
The package includes offering soft long-term loans to the affected companies, the cabinet statement said.
Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Hagagy From Kuwait