LATAM Airlines will need government loans to recover after COVID-19

BOGOTA, April 15 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA , Latin America’s largest carrier, will need regional government support as it undertakes a coronavirus recovery process which could last up to two years, a company executive said on Wednesday.

LATAM has grounded the vast majority of its flights and has halved the salaries of its more than 40,000 employees amid widespread quarantines in the region. It operates in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and until the spread of coronavirus ran about 1,300 flights per day.

The airline has enough cash to operate for three to four months, said Santiago Alvarez, LATAM’s president for Colombia, in a phone interview.

The company, based in Santiago, Chile, has also deferred dividend payments and is requesting payment extensions from suppliers. It has suspended all short- and medium-term investment projects except its digital efforts, Alvarez said.

“In general the company is making efforts to preserve cash as much as it can, but the levels will only last for a short period,” he said. “We think with our internal measures we are talking about having cash for around three to four months.”

The airline will require government loans to boost liquidity, Alvarez said, with large enough principals and favorable repayment conditions to weather the crisis.

“If we have anything clear it is that we will not be able to come out of this situation individually,” he added.

The aid will be needed well beyond the normalization of operations after coronavirus is controlled, Alvarez said.

“According to analysts and our own calculations we are seeing a recovery period of between 18 and 24 months,” Alvarez said. “It will be a period when we will be burning through cash because we will be running flights with low prices and below-average passenger numbers.”

Alvarez declined to comment on the possibility of a bankruptcy but said the recovery process would be “long and painful.”

“That’s why we’re looking for financial help, because we know we can’t do it alone,” he said.

In March the International Air Transport Association asked Latin American governments to eliminate fuel taxes to help airlines as passenger numbers and incomes plummet. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)