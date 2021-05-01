AstraZeneca confirms delays to COVID-19 shots produced in Latin America

FILE PHOTO: A doctor prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in his general practice, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Corrects to show delays due to internal controls, not regulatory delays)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has confirmed setbacks to production of its COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still meet a commitment to deliver 150 million doses to the region this year.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday that lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods to meet internal controls had slowed the process.