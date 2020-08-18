Healthcare
August 18, 2020 / 3:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000 - WHO director

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world’s population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
