FILE PHOTO: Boxes of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the McKesson Corporation, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Shepherdsville, U.S., March 1, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is sending one million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bolivia and one million to Paraguay, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said told reporters on Wednesday.