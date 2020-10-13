Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - European nations tightened coronavirus restrictions and scientists said reinfection cases raised concerns over immunity, while the G20 group was ready to extend a multi-billion dollar debt freeze to help the world’s poorest countries survive the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes a swab from a man for COVID-19 test at a Stoke-on-Trent City Council facility at Fenton Manor Sports Complex amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent Britain October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open here in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Britain’s opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a two-to-three-week “circuit breaker” lockdown, piling pressure on PM Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19.

* The Netherlands will return to a “partial lockdown” on Wednesday, while Ukraine’s government voted to extend its lockdown until the end of the year and Italy imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

* New COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths all spiked further in France as the nation braced for potential additional restrictions.

* Russia reported record high daily cases and deaths, but authorities said they do not plan to impose lockdowns across the country.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

* Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive, Portugal’s Football Federation said.

AMERICAS

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down coronavirus economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid.

* Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,990 new infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.

* Australia’s most populous state said on Tuesday it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new cases in six weeks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran’s death toll rose by 254 to 29,070 on Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 508,389 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said it would take at least a few days for an independent safety panel to evaluate an unexplained illness of a study participant that led to a pause in the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial.

* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern.

* The European Union has agreed to pay more than 1 billion euros to Gilead GILD.O for a six-month supply of its antiviral drug remdesivir, shortly before the publication of final results of the biggest trial of the COVID-19 medication.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N executives are cautiously optimistic that the pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin.

* The number of people claiming temporary Irish jobless benefits will increase by up to 115,000 if the government imposes stricter restrictions, the public expenditure department forecast.