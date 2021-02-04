Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - As more countries announce vaccine and immunisation programmes, researchers begin to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine shots to prepare them for about 4,000 different coronavirus variants worldwide.

FILE PHOTO: A nurse puts on her protection suit before entering a COVID-19 patient's ward, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cascais, Portugal, January 27, 2021. 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Norway will not offer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to individuals over the age of 65, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said, making it the latest European country to restrict its use.

* Half of Ukraine’s 41 million population is not willing to be vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

* Spain detects its second known case of the South African coronavirus variant, although data suggests the third wave of contagion in the country is slowing.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korea is expected to receive nearly 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

* Malaysia’s government expects to complete its immunisation programme by February next year, covering 80% of its population of about 32 million people.

* Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals said the Serum Institute of India has delayed the first supplies of the vaccine for private sale, instead prioritising government immunisation campaigns.

* Australia’s second-most populous city reintroduced coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19, sending more than 500 tennis players and officials into isolation.

* Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

AMERICAS

* New vaccination centres are due to open this month in the heart of two California communities especially hard hit by the coronavirus.

* Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for thousands of students for another day after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a safety plan.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Palestinians will receive 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, enough to cover 5,000 people, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine radio.

* Uganda ordered 18 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and up to 40% of the shipments are expected to arrive by the end of March, the government said.

* Kuwait said it would suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks from Feb. 7 after a rise in coronavirus cases, while neighbouring Saudi Arabia suspended entertainment activities and dine-in services at restaurants.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* People’s willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is rising around the world and more than half of those questioned said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence found.

* India’s Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, the head of the U.N. Children’s Fund said.

* Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac have teamed up in a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop a vaccine from next year that could target several variants with one shot.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares extended a rally for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as investors were hopeful of a swifter global economic recovery, with German shares leading the advance among European Union members.

* British new car registrations slumped to their lowest January level since 1970 as lockdown measures shut showrooms, an industry body said.