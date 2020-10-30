Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Britain said its “tiered” approach to reining in the coronavirus appears to be working as European Union neighbours France and Germany prepared new controls on gatherings almost as strict as their spring lockdowns. [nL4N2HL3KW]

A member of the medical staff receives a flu vaccine at the department where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Authorities in Moscow were preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and Russia’s daily tally of infections rose past 18,000 to a record high amid a shortage of doctors across the country. [nL1N2HL0G0]

* Infections are rocketing across the Western Balkans with hospitals close to being overwhelmed by incoming patients, prompting a race to build additional clinics with case numbers likely to peak in coming weeks. [nL8N2HL4MX]

* Poland’s prime minister has ordered six big Polish state-run companies to create field hospitals to cope with the pandemic. [nW8N2EN01B]

* Hungary’s first shipment of coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in late December or early January, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio. [nL1N2HL0CZ]

* Spain’s Canary Islands passed a law requiring tourists visiting the archipelago’s hotels to present a negative COVID-19 test result as part of efforts to prevent imported infections. [nL8N2HL3KP]

* The World Health Organization should be given more powers to handle pandemics and its member states should share more information with the agency during health emergencies, European Union officials said. [nL8N2HL3LJ]

AMERICAS

* A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, with much of the country’s attention focused on Tuesday’s presidential election. [nL1N2HL0R2]

* The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an “unrelenting” surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures. [nL1N2HK1C5]

* Experts advising the Canadian province of Ontario said their modelling shows new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions slowing. [nL1N2HK32R]

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australian officials said on Friday there were just under 200 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, the lowest number in more than four months and well down from a peak of just over 8,000 in mid-August. [nL1N2HL07R]

* India saw a daily spurt of 48,648 infections, taking its tally to 8.09 million, health ministry data showed on Friday. [nL4N2HL1HS]

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran’s confirmed cases crossed the 600,000 threshold on Friday with 8,011 infections identified in the past 24 hours. [nD5N2GW00K]

* Kenya has joined the global clinical trial of Oxford University’s vaccine candidate against the coronavirus. [nL8N2HL44Z]

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's health regulator has started accelerated reviews for vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, according to a Bloomberg News report. [nL4N2HL41N]

* If all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become available to some high-risk Americans in late December or early January, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert. [nL1N2HK2PT]

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide as jitters over a rising global infection rate and next week’s U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The German economy grew by a record 8.2% in the third quarter as higher consumer spending and exports helped it to partly recover from its worst-ever recession. [nL8N2HL37G]

* Growing infection numbers are putting at risk the prospects for continued economic recovery in Italy and the euro zone as a whole, Bank of Italy Governor said. [nL8N2HL3YK]