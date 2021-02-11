Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The African Union’s disease control body said it was in discussions with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of more vaccine doses, while it also said it was not “walking away” from AstraZeneca’s vaccine, after trial data showed it had greatly reduced efficacy against the variant dominant in South Africa.

EUROPE

* The variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance programme said.

* Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said.

* The Czech Republic announced a stricter lockdown in three districts from east to west where infections have soared and hospitals are struggling to cope.

* Germany will extend restrictions until March 7, though schools and hair salons may open sooner, Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states agreed.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said.

* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has assured his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines.

AMERICAS

* Mexico has authorized emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac and CanSino vaccines.

* Argentina surpassed two million COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, health officials said, as the country scrambles to ramp up a vaccination programme ahead of the fast-approaching southern hemisphere autumn.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he wants to know all the facts when asked about “punishing” China for possibly not fully disclosing information on the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca’s vaccine, a senior health ministry official said.

* Zimbabwe has bought 600,000 shots from China’s Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

* Pfizer said it could deliver its vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* German specialty chemicals maker Evonik said it is investing in the expansion of production of lipids to be used in BioNTech and Pfizer’s vaccine.

* Merck & Co said it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of vaccines that have been already authorized.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz told Reuters.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global oil supply still outstrips demand due to persistent lockdowns and the spread of variants, the International Energy Agency said, but vaccines should help demand recover.

* The European Union is facing a surge in bankruptcies and bad loans once the post-pandemic economic recovery starts to take hold and governments begin withdrawing state schemes that are keeping many firms on life support, an EU document indicates.

* Asian shares rested at record highs as investors digested recent gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of endless free money after a benign reading on U.S. inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]