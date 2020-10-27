Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it does not yet have data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F. Meanwhile, European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to try to curb a growing surge of infections across the continent.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Italy posted a daily record of 21,994 new cases on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

* Belgium’s government will convene on Friday to decide on a potential new national lockdown with the country now suffering the highest rate of infections per 100,000 citizens in the European Union.

* Poland reported 16,300 new infections on Tuesday, a daily record, as its prime minister warned that people attending mass protests over abortion rights were disregarding “massive” infection risks.

* France should prepare for “difficult decisions” on new curbs, its interior minister said, a day after the country reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April.

* German ministers called for targeted, temporary curbs to slow exponentially growing infections, and predicted 20,000 new daily cases at end of the week.

* Russia ordered bars and restaurants to close overnight, RIA news agency reported.

AMERICAS

* The United Nations cancelled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after five people in Niger’s U.N. mission were infected.

* The White House press secretary tamped down prospects for a major coronavirus relief package to be agreed upon by the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

* Fear of the novel coronavirus has cast some Americans as litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures.

* Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the disease.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and relax restrictions on bars and restaurants starting Friday.

* Australia’s Victoria state, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in over seven months.

* India’s finance minister will meet the premier on Tuesday and could discuss likely steps for stimulus, ET Now reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians are being too lax in complying with restrictions, the government said, as the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country faced new daily records of infections and deaths.

* Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international travel before the crisis, could see passenger traffic fall as much 70% this year, its CEO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc MRNA.O said the United Kingdom's health regulator has started a real-time review of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

* South Korea's drug ministry is reviewing whether to fast-track approval of AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine candidate, Yonhap news agency reported.

* European countries are looking at buying millions of COVID-19 rapid tests mostly from Roche ROG.S and Abbott ABT.N, as production is stretched by a surge in infections.

* Antibodies against the coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population over summer, a study found, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stock markets fell and the U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the Nov. 3 U.S. election. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Euro zone banks are tightening access to corporate credit amid a resurgence of the pandemic, adding to already numerous arguments for the European Central Bank to add to stimulus.

* Spain plans to raise taxes on large companies and wealthy people to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its 2021 budget, the government said.