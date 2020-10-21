Latin America should not relax COVID-19 containment measures-PAHO official

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Latin American countries should not relax measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus until vaccines against COVID-19 become available, Pan American Health Organization official Marcos Espinal said on Wednesday.
Speaking on a video conference call with other officials, Espinal said keeping up containment measures was crucial to prevent unnecessary deaths in the pandemic. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener)
