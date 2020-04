RIGA, April 3 (Reuters) - Latvia reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, when a 99-year-old woman died in a hospital in Riga, the Latvian health ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health confirms that the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Latvia today,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Latvia has 493 confirmed cases of coronavirus. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)