UPDATE 1-Latvia reports first death of a COVID-19 patient – health ministry

RIGA, April 3 (Reuters) - Latvia reported its first death of a patient infected with the new coronavirus on Friday, when a 99-year-old woman died in a hospital in Riga, the health ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health confirms that the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Latvia today,” it said in a statement, adding that the infection was not the cause of the patient’s death but rather her other underlying chronic illnesses.

According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Latvia has 493 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

The Baltic nation is implementing strict measures to try to curb the spread of the virus, banning all public events and gatherings of more than two people, with those violating the restrictions risking fines of up to 2,000 euros.

Latvia has also canceled all international flights, shipping, railway and bus traffic until mid-April. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Hugh Lawson)