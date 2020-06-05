Latvia's central bank sees economy contracting 7.5% in 2020 due to epidemic

RIGA, June 5 (Reuters) - Latvia’s central bank on Friday lowered its outlook for the Baltic country’s economy this year to a 7.5% decline due to measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Bank of Latvia’s previous forecast, made in March, had been for a 6.5% contraction.

It said in a statement that it now saw no inflation this year, against an expectation in March that prices would rise 0.5%.

“The most recent forecasts factor in an extension of the state of emergency until June 9 and a longer duration of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

The government will on June 9 end a state of emergency that enables it to impose measures to curb the pandemic, though some measures will remain.

This week it scrapped imposed self-isolation for people arriving from most European countries, and it plans to announce a further easing of restrictions for public gatherings next week.

Latvia has confirmed 1,085 cases of coronavirus, and 25 deaths. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Kevin Liffey)