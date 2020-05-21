Federal criminal probes take hit amid COVID-19 - researchers

Federal law enforcement referred significantly fewer matters to prosecutors to pursue criminal cases over in the immediate weeks after states began imposing lockdown orders to fight the coronavirus pandemic, researchers at Syracuse University said.

Referrals by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and three other agencies fell to 1,800 in the last week of March, down from an average of 4,500 a week in February, according to research released late Wednesday.

