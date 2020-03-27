Beirut international airport to remain closed until April 12

BEIRUT, March 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon will keep Beirut international airport closed for both private and commercial passenger flights until Apr. 12, the transport ministry said on Friday, extending a shutdown that began this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport will remain open only for flights for the military, air ambulance service, cargo, diplomatic delegations, international organisations and oil and gas drilling workers.

Lebanon has recorded 391 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths. It extended its national lockdown by two weeks to April 12 on Thursday and announced stricter measures, banning people from leaving their homes and shutting nearly all businesses.

The country has already been hit by a crippling financial crisis, and health officials have warned that the healthcare system is ill-equipped to confront a surge in cases.