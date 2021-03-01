Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses - ambassador

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site during a government-organised visit in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIRUT (Reuters) - China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted on Monday as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.

Lebanon, deep in the throes of a financial crisis, launched its inoculation drive last month after receiving its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with aid from the World Bank.

Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up