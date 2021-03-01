China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses - ambassador

FILE PHOTO: Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site during a government-organised visit in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIRUT (Reuters) - China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted on Monday as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.

Lebanon, deep in the throes of a financial crisis, launched its inoculation drive last month after receiving its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with aid from the World Bank.