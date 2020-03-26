CORRECTED-Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

(Corrects to show that finance minister asked public institutions to suspend application of a clause of a previous circular, not to suspend operations)

BEIRUT, March 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni issued a circular asking all public institutions to suspend application of an article of a previous circular until further notice, the Finance Ministry statement said.

Lebanon has so far recorded 368 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.