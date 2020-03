BEIRUT, March 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon will temporarily shut its airport, borders, and ports from Wednesday until March 29 as part of a state of health emergency to combat coronavirus, Lebanon’s information minister said on Sunday.

Lebanon will also close all non-essential public institutions and ask that most private companies suspend work and people remain in their homes except for “extreme necessity”, the minister said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alexander Smith)