March 26, 2020 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanese defence council urges 2 week extension of shutdown - radio report

BEIRUT, March 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s supreme defence council has advised the government to extend by two weeks a countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Voice of Lebanon radio reported after the council met on Thursday.

A two-week extension would keep the country closed until April 12. Lebanon has recorded 333 cases of coronavirus and six deaths. A decision was expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams

