Lebanon authorises emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s health ministry on Friday approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, opening the door for private sector imports, local media said.

After the authorisation, agreements will be signed with importing companies to keep track and register those who get vaccinated, the reports said.

The health ministry is also studying authorisation for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Lebanon has said it would open the door for the private sector to import COVID 19 vaccinations.

The health ministry signed a final deal for 2.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in January with the first doses due to arrive by mid February.

It said at the time it was also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from various companies.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.