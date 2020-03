March 30 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp on Monday cut loan approval rates for some high-risk borrowers and increased income and employment verification requirements, in a sign that alternative lenders could pull back from lending as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

The online lending pioneer also said it had increased interest rates from 2% to 4% for new borrowers, depending on the loan grade. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)