April 28, 2020

Australia's Lendlease to raise $741 million, mostly via share placement

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm Lendlease Group on Tuesday said it would raise up to A$1.15 billion ($741.29 million) to shore up its balance sheet and guard against market uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it will raise A$950 million in new equity via a fully underwritten share placement at A$9.80 per share, and up to A$200 million through a non-underwritten share purchase plan.

Lendlease also withdrew all forecasts it had provided with its first-half results.

$1 = 1.5513 Australian dollars

