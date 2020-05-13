CORRECTED-Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministry

(Corrects say of the week in the first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.

The kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had so far been spared the coronavirus that has affected other countries in southern Africa.