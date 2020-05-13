Corrections News
May 13, 2020 / 11:33 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministry

1 Min Read

(Corrects say of the week in the first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.

The kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had so far been spared the coronavirus that has affected other countries in southern Africa.

Reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below