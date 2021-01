Jan 20 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket chain Lidl said on Wednesday it is providing an extra $200 to all its U.S. employees who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as states make shots more widely available.

The announcement follows similar moves from peers Aldi and Dollar General Corp as well as grocery delivery firm Instacart. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)