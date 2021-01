Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday it would test a combination of its COVID-19 antibody therapy with another treatment by Vir Biotechnology Inc and its partner GlaxoSmithKline.

The collaboration marks the first time that monoclonal antibodies from separate companies will be tested together, the companies said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)