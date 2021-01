Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday treatment with a combination of two of its antibodies helped reduce risk of hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19 by 70%, according to results from a late-stage trial.

The results are from over 1,000 participants of the study, which is testing the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)