Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant helped reduce the time taken to recover from COVID-19 in hospitalized patients in a clinical trial.

The U.S. drugmaker said the drug, in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir, met the main goal of shortening recovery when compared to remdesivir alone. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)