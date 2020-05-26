Lilly, Junshi Biosciences to start human trials of COVID-19 antibodies

May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to start clinical studies to test its experimental COVID-19 antibodies, developed with partner Eli Lilly and Co, by the second quarter of the year in the United States and China.

Shanghai Junshi also announced the publication of results from preclincal studies that tested two of the experimental antibodies in rhesus monkeys in the science journal Nature. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)