Healthcare
March 31, 2020 / 5:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - A survey of Line Corp’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coroanvirus according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 repondees in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

Having one or more of such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection, however. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below