Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

VILNIUS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron’s delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The minister was present at several events during the Sept. 28-29 visit, spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene said.

Lithuania’s BNS news agency reported that two members of staff at the French embassy in Vilnius, who were part of the delegation, had tested positive for coronavirus last week. The embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Linkevicius, who had met Macron during the visit, had been tested

President Gitanas Nauseda, his wife and several members of his office took coronavirus tests on Sunday. All the results were negative, the president’s office said in a statement.

On Saturday, five members of the president’s office were asked to self-isolate due to having had close contact with the French delegation. The president and his family are not among them, his office said. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alison Williams)