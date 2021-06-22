CORRECTED-Lithuania donates COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

(Corrects month in paragraph 2 to March (not May)

VILNIUS, June 22 (Reuters) - Lithuanian will donate 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, its government said on Tuesday.

The country in March said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing.

The vaccines, donated in response to Taiwan’s request, will be transferred by the end of September.

“We’d like to do more, but we do what we can,” Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said during broadcast government meeting.

The government in May decided to donate 100,000 vaccine doses to Ukraine, 15,000 to Georgia and 11,000 to Moldova.

Taiwan, which has been battling a rise in coronavirus infections since last month, is trying to speed up a vaccination programme that has been hobbled by supply delays. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alex Richardson)