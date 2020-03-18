London Metal Exchange keeps ring trading at headquarters until Friday

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will keep open-outcry trading at its headquarters until Friday instead of moving to a disaster recovery site outside London, it said on Wednesday.

The world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals had previously said it would shift ring trading to its back-up location in Chelmsford, northeast of London, on Wednesday to safeguard traders from the coronavirus.

It still plans to suspend ring trading on Monday and move all business to its electronic system, a statement added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)