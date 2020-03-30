Britain's Loganair plans to ask government for help

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Loganair, a small regional airline, is planning to ask the government for financial aid in the coming days, its chief executive told BBC radio on Monday.

Loganair will go to the government despite being told by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak last week that airlines should exhaust all other options for funding, before asking for help.

“I do think, that like the vast majority of UK airlines, we will be going back to take up that invite for further conversation with the Treasury in the coming days because we have to,” Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles told BBC radio. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)