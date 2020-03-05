UK logistics firm Davies Turner to restart express service from China on March 13

March 5 (Reuters) - British logistics firm Davies Turner will restart its Express China Rail Service on March 13, departing from Xi’an in northwest China and headed for Britain with cargo including glasses frames and fashion goods, it said on Thursday.

The train will be the first to leave China with cargo booked under Davies Turner’s Express China Rail Service since before Chinese new year, after trains were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The service usually leaves from Wuhan but the departure city has been moved to Xi’an. Clients have booked cargo including plastic film, metal parts and tooling, the company said.

The train travels through Kazakhstan and Russia to Duisburg, and containers are then transported via truck and ferry to Dartford in southern Britain.

“With Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, continuing to be under lockdown and the re-opening of factories there recently postponed until March 11, the rail service will now depart from the Xi’an rail hub, directly into Duisburg in Germany,” said Tony Cole, head of supply chain services in a statement.

Davies Turner has operated a import rail service from China to Britain since 2016 with a capacity of around 42 containers per train for the weekly service. The transit time between Xi’an and Duisburg is approximately 18 days. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jan Harvey)