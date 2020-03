SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest fast-fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA said on Thursday it will close all of its brick-and-mortar stores in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay indefinitely as of March 20, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a securities filing, the company said its e-commerce platform will continue to operate in Brazil, but with a reduced number of employees. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler)