London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.

Case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, PHE said, putting the city ahead of regions in the highest level of tier three restrictions, such as the West Midlands, where cases had fallen to 158.4 per 100,000 from 196.8 a week earlier.