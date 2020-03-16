Lonza has no plans to shutter plants due to coronavirus

ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug maker Lonza has no plans to shutter plants due to the coronavirus at this time and said checks at the Italian-Swiss border for workers at its Visp facility, where it makes active pharmaceutical ingredients, are not affecting operations.

“All Lonza facilities are operational. We’re closely monitoring the situation at all our sites to be able to respond rapidly in a very dynamic environment,” the company said in a statement. “At our Visp site, we have asked all staff who can work from home to do so.”

“For our production staff, we have a proportionally small number of our work force who commute from Italy and they are still able to travel into Switzerland. We have increased checks in place for our Italian commuters and suppliers including temperature checks and increased hygiene measures.” (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)