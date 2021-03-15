Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Swiss drugs regulator grants Lonza license for Moderna vaccine ingredients

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Lonza has gotten a key licence from Switzerland to produce active ingredients for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s drug regulator Swissmedic said on Monday.

“The licence was issued last week following a successful inspection of the production plant in Visp. At this newly approved site Lonza can manufacture, on behalf of Moderna, active substances for COVID-19 vaccines,” Swissmedic said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller

