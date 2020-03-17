London Stock Exchange says no plans to suspend trading

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said it has no plans to suspend trading that has become volatile as investors dump shares in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“London Stock Exchange continues to operate as normal and there are no plans to suspend trading on our market,” a spokeswoman for the exchange said in a statement.

“It is important that markets remain open to support companies who will continue to need access to capital and to ensure pricing is conducted in a fair and transparent manner for retail and institutional investors who need ongoing access to liquidity.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)