LSE backs moving annual meetings online during epidemic

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said it would back temporarily allowing companies to hold their annual meetings online this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“London Stock Exchange is engaging with stakeholders on behalf of the issuers listed on its market as to whether the authorities should consider time limited exceptions for companies to have flexibility in how they conduct their AGMs during this period,” the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)