March 10 (Reuters) - British real estate agent LSL Property Services on Tuesday said it had seen slightly weaker demand in recent days due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the situation may create headwinds for the business in 2020.

The company said it would keep its proposed final dividend under review ahead of its 2020 annual general meeting, usually held in late April, due to doubts about the outbreak’s impact. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)