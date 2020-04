FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will seek state aid in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria as the coronavirus crises that forced it to ground most of its planes will persist longer than feared, the German airline’s Chief Executive said.

“I am optimistic that the talks in Bern, Berlin, Brussels and Vienna will lead to good and positive results,” CEO Carsten Spohr said in a video message to staff that was posted online.