UPDATE 1-Austrian Airlines to cut working hours for 7,000 staff -newspaper

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s Austrian Airlines is shortening the working hours of 7,000 staff because of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on business, tabloid daily Kronen Zeitung said on its website on Friday.

The newspaper said further details would follow.

German group Lufthansa on Thursday said it is cancelling about 7,100 flights up to the end of March, citing lower demand and the spread of coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Austrian Airlines said it was considering various measures and shortening working hours was one of them, adding that it the carrier is holding talks with labour representatives. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by David Goodman)