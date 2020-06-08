Healthcare
June 8, 2020 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austria strikes 450 mln eur bailout deal for Lufthansa unit - sources

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 8 (Reuters) - Austria has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros ($508 million) in loans and grants, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The package consists of 300 million euros in loans that the government will guarantee 90% of, as well as 150 million euros in grants, the people said. Lufthansa has agreed to provide its Austrian unit with an additional 150 million euro grant of its own, they added.

$1 = 0.8862 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below