Austria strikes 450 mln eur bailout deal for Lufthansa unit - sources

VIENNA, June 8 (Reuters) - Austria has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros ($508 million) in loans and grants, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The package consists of 300 million euros in loans that the government will guarantee 90% of, as well as 150 million euros in grants, the people said. Lufthansa has agreed to provide its Austrian unit with an additional 150 million euro grant of its own, they added.