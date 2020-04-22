Austrian Air has yet to submit aid request, state agency says

VIENNA, April 22 (Reuters) - The Austrian state agency in charge of distributing coronavirus aid money to large companies has yet to receive an application from Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The flag-carrier has said it has begun negotiations with the Austrian government. Neither side has gone into details but there have been several media reports that roughly 800 million euros ($865 million) in funding is being discussed.

The Austrian agency recently set up to administer up to 15 billion euros in aid to larger companies, however - the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Financing Agency GmbH (COFAG) - has yet to receive specifics from the airline.

“We are ready. If Austrian submits an application, we will be able to process it quickly. Until now nothing has arrived,” the spokesman said. He added that there have been discussions but declined to comment on the reports of 800 million euros.

Austrian Airlines declined to comment.

COFAG has two main assistance schemes - one for grants to cover part of some fixed costs like rent and electricity bills, and one that guarantees 90% of loans to companies.

Those loans are usually capped at three months’ revenue or 120 million euros but COFAG can sign off on larger amounts, as would be the case with Austrian.

One sticking point is setting up an Austrian banking consortium that would lend the aid money to the airline, 90% of which would be guaranteed by the state, with the remaining risk being carried by the banks themselves, a person familiar with the situation said.

So far Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International have said they are willing to join the consortium, the person added.

Whether further conditions will be attached remains to be seen. Both the opposition far-right Freedom Party and the Social Democrats have said Austria should demand a stake in Lufthansa in exchange.

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler of the Greens has said the aid should be tied to climate policy objectives. Her party is, however, the junior partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives, who also control the Finance Ministry.

Next week a group of experts is due to be assembled that will negotiate directly with Lufthansa on job guarantees in Vienna, the person familiar with the situation said.

The government also wants more long-haul flights out of Vienna to bring it closer to other Lufthansa group hubs like Zurich or Munich, they added. ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Francois Murphy Editing by Marguerita Choy)