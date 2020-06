BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday declined to comment on possible talks with Lufthansa shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele after a newspaper reported the billionaire has reached out to Berlin in a standoff over a $10 billion rescue package.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said: “We can neither confirm, deny nor comment on any talks.” (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Andreas Rinke Editing by Michelle Martin)