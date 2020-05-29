Vestager says she is not placing extra hurdles in way of Lufthansa bailout

BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday denied that she is placing additional hurdles in the way of Lufthansa’s $10 billion government rescue, which has been held up by her demand for the stricken airline to give up airport slots.

Vestager said virus-hit companies receiving state recapitalisation support need to do more to offset the competitive advantage they gain over rivals that only receive government loans. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)